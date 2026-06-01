Minnesota families fight health insurance company over massive disability nursing care cuts

Parents of Minnesota's most vulnerable children say lawmakers let them down, and now they're going to extremes to fight an insurance company that's denying coverage.

A WCCO Investigation found private insurers Medica and HealthPartners stopped fully covering nursing care. That left families who need registered nurses in their homes around the clock to keep their kids alive scrambling to find other options.

Chase Walter has a major interest in the planets and a minor interest in food. He gets most of his nutrients through a tube, so his throat is impeded by a trach. That has to be monitored 24 hours a day, just like Reese Erickson's ventilator.

"Nursing is huge in keeping her home, you know, keeping her stable," said mom Kate Erickson.

That's why both families took out extra insurance. Medica and HealthPartners have been covering the million-dollar-a-year care, but stopped, saying state law only requires them to provide partial care.

"Chase qualifies for 4,400 hours of home care nursing per year. Medica is now covering 240 hours per year, three weeks of coverage," said Brandon Walter, Chase Walter's dad. "The longer this goes on, the more harm that will be caused to all of these kids."

Chase Walter with his nurse WCCO

The families had some lawmakers behind them, including DFL state Sen. Liz Boldon.

"There are about 250 families across the state with kids with complex medical needs who are counting on all members of the legislature to stand up for them and ensure insurance companies are held accountable," Boldon said.

But they didn't get the support needed.

"I just went into the bedroom and sobbed for a good part of the afternoon," said Emily Barron, Chase Walter's mom. "Just heartbroken for all these families. It's crazy and terrible. I don't know how it happened."

Brandon Walter said they filed their complaint against Medical last week.

"[Medica has] 21 days to reply, and we have asked for immediate injunctive relief from the judge, and so we just need this coverage reinstated," he said.

Their lawsuit is not for damages, just for change, noting the statute states insurance "shall cover" — meaning it shall cover without limitations.

"Nothing else was working. Our regulatory bodies have absolutely failed us," Emily Barron said.

WCCO did reach out to Medica, but they did not comment on the lawsuit.

The insurer previously gave WCCO the following statement: "We routinely review how we manage benefits on behalf of members to ensure we're aligned with state laws and other insurance carriers regarding how we administer benefits. In 2026 we have made changes to how benefits are administered for individuals who are dual enrolled with a Medica plan and enrolled in Minnesota's Medical Assistance program. We notified impacted members in May 2025 and recommended they work with their county waiver case manager to help avoid any disruption in care once plan benefit limits have been reached because home care services are a covered Medicaid benefit."