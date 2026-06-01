Minnesota families file lawsuit against Medica, HealthPartners for denying coverage Parents of the state's most vulnerable children say lawmakers let them down. Now, they're going to extremes to fight an insurance company that's denying coverage. A WCCO Investigation found private insurers Medica and Health Partners stopped fully covering nursing care. That left families who need registered nurses in their homes around the clock to keep their kids alive, scrambling to find other options. A bill at the state legislature to help never got through. Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield shows us desperate parents now taking things to the next level.