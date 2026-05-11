Health insurance premiums rise by 26% in last 5 years, data shows

If it feels like your health insurance premiums are going up, there's a good chance you're right.

New data shows over the last 5 years, family health insurance premiums have gone up about 26%.

Minnesota-based economist Dr. Bruce Corrie says healthcare is in a troubled place in America.

"We need to balance the needs of profitability with access and affordability," Corrie said.

The National Library of Medicine has some advice for tackling the cost of health insurance, which includes:

Asking your doctor if there are generic options for the prescriptions you are on.

Figuring out your closet urgent care and ER before there's a crisis, and figure out if they take your insurance.

Using a tax free account through your work insurance.

Taking up your company on those gym membership discounts, proactive yearly physicals, OB exams and colonoscopies.

Dr. Corrie says, " When you take the opportunities, be educated on why you need that colonoscopy and why you need this preventative healthcare and why you put it on your calendar to make sure you get it." He says it will pay off later.