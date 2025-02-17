Hennepin Healthcare sees uptick in frostbite cases amid "deadly" cold snap

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans are facing severe cold on Monday, with Tuesday expected to bring even lower temperatures.

This frigid weather can also lead to dangerous effects to your health. Within minutes, it catches your breath, burns your cheeks and puts you at risk for a number of ailments.

The National Weather Service says dangerously cold temperatures can cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes, and doctors say it most commonly affects your extremities: fingers, toes, nose, ears and cheeks.

It can lead to loss of feeling and color in affected areas, permanent damage and even amputation.

At Hennepin Healthcare's emergency department in downtown Minneapolis, they're seeing an uptick in frostbite cases.

"[Frostbite is] very preventable, and you just have to take the proper precautions," said Dr. Thomas Masters, an ER physician at Hennepin Healthcare. "Minnesotans, we feel like we're immune to this cold, we kind of get used to it and kind of ignore the effects of it. But you can't underestimate how severe it can be and how deadly this weather can potentially be, and life-limiting and cause permanent disabilities."

Masters says dress in dry layers, stay hydrated and avoid long periods outside if possible.

"When you start to feel discomfort, take shelter," he said. "And then, you know, skin changes and then loss of sensation. But the pain is kind of the biggest thing there, so when you have pain that you wouldn't expect, that's what we're here for."

Masters also recommends checking on your vulnerable loved ones who may be at greater risk for cold-related injuries.

According to Hennepin Healthcare, about 1,300 people die each year from cold exposure-related illnesses.