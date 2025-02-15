As deep freeze moves into Minnesota, officials say frostbite can happen in just minutes

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from Feb. 15, 2025

Temperatures in the coming days are forecasted to reach minus 30 to minus 40 degrees due to dangerously cold wind chills.

With temperatures that cold, officials say frostbite can happen in just minutes.

Tips for staying warm

Hennepin County offers warming station options throughout Minneapolis and the Twin Cities. City officials also say additional locations can be found at the Salvation Army and other organizations when temperatures drop below zero.

Hennepin County suggests residents stay inside as much as possible over the next few days and limit outside exposure.

Officials advise dressing in layers and trying to keep clothes and shoes dry, checking in on loved ones and older adults who may live alone or need help, reading up on the symptoms of frostbite and hypothermia and keeping a winter survival kit in vehicles.

Anyone experiencing homelessness and in need of a shelter can call the Hennepin Shelter Hotline at 612-204-8200 to make a reservation.

Cold Weather Rule in effect

The Cold Weather Rule is in effect in Minnesota through April 30. The state law prevents residential utility customers from having electric or natural gas service shut off.

State officials say a payment plan agreed upon between the customer and utility company is required.

Learn more about the Cold Weather Rule here.

Winter home preps

Hennepin County urges homeowners to make sure their homes are ready to withstand the intense cold.

Some of their suggestions include:

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from space heaters.

Turn space heaters off when leaving a room or going to bed.

Never use the oven to heat a home.

Have a professional inspection of furnaces and fireplaces once a year.

Make sure smoke and fire detectors are working.

Replace furnace filters as needed.

Caulk and weather strip to prevent drafts and keep heat inside.





Winter vehicle tips

Hennepin County officials say car thieves tend to take advantage of colder months, stealing unattended cars that are left running.

Even if the vehicle is locked, county officials say it could only take seconds to break a window or bypass a lock. It's against Minneapolis city ordinance to leave your key in the ignition while you are not in your vehicle.

Insurance coverage may be not cover stolen cars where keys are left inside, according to a release from the county.

However, it is legal to use a remote start because there is no key in the ignition and the vehicle cannot be moved. Officials recommend always keeping key fobs in your possession and don't store extra fobs in vehicles.

Apartment heating requirements for rental properties

Officials say rental properties in Hennepin County must have safe and effective heating systems and are required to keep units heated to a minimum of 68 degrees through April 30.

City officials suggest these tips for renters whose heat isn't working:

Notify the property owner or manager right away.

Call 311 if steps aren't immediately taken to fix the problem.

Outside of 311 hours, call 911 to report low heat or no heat. No matter the time of day, an inspector will follow as soon as possible to address the loss of heat.

For rental property owners or managers: City officials say that if you are a rental property owner or manager...

Be sure renters know how to reach you to report urgent issues.

If a renter notifies you that their heat isn't working, take immediate steps to fix it.

If it can't be fixed right away, provide space heaters for each affected unit until heat is restored.

Pet care during cold weather

The Minneapolis Animal Care and Control wants to remind residents to keep pets inside during extremely cold weather. The city agency says its rule of thumb is, "If it's too cold for you, it's too cold for them."

Dogs and cats are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia.

Leaving a pet outside in the cold could result in a citation of $500 or more, the seizure of the animal by the city of Minneapolis or death.

Hennepin County officials urge anyone who sees an animal outside without shelter or in an unattended car to call Minneapolis Animal Care & Control at 311 or 612-673-3000. Anyone who believes the situation is life-threatening and the animal is nonresponsive should call 911.