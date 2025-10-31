Election Day in Minnesota 2025: What to know before heading to the polls

Tuesday is Election Day and voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots.

While many might consider this an off-election year, many important races will be decided across the state.

Here's what you need to know about the 2025 Minnesota elections:

Registering to vote

The most important thing you can do before you actually vote is to register. You can fill out a voter registration form by clicking here or you can register at your polling place on Election Day.

Where to find your polling place

Every voter is assigned a specific location to cast their ballot on Election Day. It's usually it's near your home address. Click here to find your local polling place.

Note that not all areas of Minnesota will have elections this year.

When are polling places open?

Polling places are typically open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., though you should check your specific polling place's hours before going to vote. Several polling locations may not open until 10 a.m.

If you are in line by 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote by law.

What's on my ballot?

To make sure you know who will be on the ballot before casting your vote, the Secretary of State's office has put together a sample ballot. Click here to see what is on your ballot.

Key races

Minneapolis incumbent mayor Jacob Frey is running for a third term. He faces opposition from several other mayoral hopefuls, including state Sen. Omar Fateh, Rev. Dewayne Davis and Jazz Hampton. The three have formed a pact to encourage voters to not rank the incumbent and instead rank each other as second- and third-place votes, a strategy that could cost Frey his reelection.

All 13 city council seats in Minneapolis are also up for reelection.

Melvin Carter, in St. Paul, is seeking his third term, facing a challenge from state Rep. Kaohly Her, who has represented St. Paul in the legislature since 2019. Her worked as a policy director for Carter for nearly four years. Carter earned 62% of first-choice votes when he ran for reelection in 2021.

St. Paul ballot questions

There are two yes/no questions on St. Paul voters' ballots.

City Question 1 asks voters if the city's charter should be amended to allow the city council to give out fines for ordinance violations. St. Paul is currently only allowed to pursue criminal charges if an ordinance is violated.

If approved by voters, the city council would be able to implement fines within 90 days and determine the fine for each violation separately.

School District Question 1, if passed by voters, would increase St. Paul Public Schools' operating levy, generating an additional $37.2 million in revenue for the district annually.

If passed, property tax increases in St. Paul could total 14.2%. Voters can see their estimated tax impact using an online calculator.

School districts ask for funding

Across Minnesota, there are eight dozen referendum requests before voters that include funding measures ranging from money for cybersecurity upgrades to new gymnasiums and fitness centers.

Shakopee, Big Lake, Owatonna, Monticello and roughly three dozen more districts join St. Paul with similar measures seeking to boost help with everyday costs.

St. Michael-Albertville wants approval of a $21 million bond referendum to, among other things, enhance school security systems. A $60 million capital levy request in Roseville would support cybersecurity, software replacement, tech training and more.

Where can I find election results?

You can find the latest election results on WCCO's Election Results page by checking wcco.com/results.

Note: The above video first aired on Oct. 16, 2025.