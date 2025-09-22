Mayor Carter urges St. Paul voters to support administrative citation ballot measure

As early voting kicks off in St. Paul, Minnesota, Mayor Melvin Carter is speaking out in support of voting "yes" to a ballot measure regarding administrative citations, also known as civil penalties.

Unlike most cities in Minnesota, St. Paul can only use criminal penalties to enforce ordinances.

However, Carter — alongside community groups and some state legislators — believe the approach is too heavy-handed. They are advocating for minor infractions to be met with an alternative to criminal court.

Supporters say criminal penalties are too harsh for small infractions and often let wealthier offenders delay the criminal process. They argue that administrative citations are a fairer way to hold people accountable, while also ensuring the city can enforce ordinances that protect tenants and workers.

"This is something that will have no impact on folks who are going to work and mowing their lawn and obeying the city's requirements and connecting with their neighbors. And this is something that will help to ensure those members of our community — those property owners, those landlords, different folks in our community — are stepping to the table, are coming to the table to address problems in community on the front end before we get to the point where something has gone kind of all the way to the extreme level," said Carter.

The last day to vote early in person is Monday, Nov. 3. The 2025 general election is on Nov. 4.