Minnesota DPS asking for long-term investment into driving while high detection tools

Minnesota's Department of Public Safety is looking to capitalize off of a year-long pilot program where dozens of agencies tested software that detects drug use in impaired drivers.

Hundreds of voluntary tests taken over the course of 2024 yielded 87% positive results, the Department of Public Safety said. The tests come in the form of mouth swabs — and test for a half dozen drugs, including cannabis, methamphetamine, cocaine and other amphetamines.

Of the 87% of positive results, more than half of those drivers tested positive for more than one drug.

The portable devices cost $5,000 each — and went out to 57 drug recognition experts from 41 law enforcement agencies in Minnesota last year. Cartridges for the devices cost about $30 each.

The Department of Public Safety compiled its year-long results into a report that it presented to Minnesota lawmakers earlier this year.

While they're not asking for a specific number of devices to be approved, they hope to have them as readily available as breathalyzer tests in the future.

"If we can save one life by deploying these things, it is absolutely worth every penny we invest in it," said," said Department of Public Safety Director Mike Hanson.