Watch CBS News
Local News

Minnesota DPS asking for long-term investment into driving while high detection tools

By
Adam Duxter
Adam Duxter
Reporter
Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Adam loves all things Michigan, but is thrilled to now call Minnesota home.
Read Full Bio
Adam Duxter

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's Department of Public Safety is looking to capitalize off of a year-long pilot program where dozens of agencies tested software that detects drug use in impaired drivers.

Hundreds of voluntary tests taken over the course of 2024 yielded 87% positive results, the Department of Public Safety said. The tests come in the form of mouth swabs — and test for a half dozen drugs, including cannabis, methamphetamine, cocaine and other amphetamines.

Of the 87% of positive results, more than half of those drivers tested positive for more than one drug.

The portable devices cost $5,000 each — and went out to 57 drug recognition experts from 41 law enforcement agencies in Minnesota last year. Cartridges for the devices cost about $30 each.

The Department of Public Safety compiled its year-long results into a report that it presented to Minnesota lawmakers earlier this year. 

While they're not asking for a specific number of devices to be approved, they hope to have them as readily available as breathalyzer tests in the future. 

"If we can save one life by deploying these things, it is absolutely worth every penny we invest in it," said," said Department of Public Safety Director Mike Hanson.

Adam Duxter
web-adam-duxter-1.jpg

Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Adam loves all things Michigan, but is thrilled to now call Minnesota home.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.