Minnesota Department of Natural Resources preparing for wildfire threat amid elevated fire danger

How the Minnesota DNR is preparing for elevated wildfire danger

How the Minnesota DNR is preparing for elevated wildfire danger

How the Minnesota DNR is preparing for elevated wildfire danger

Whether people are hitting the water for Minnesota's fishing opener or spending time celebrating the moms in their lives, it's going to be warm.

It might feel like a perfect weather weekend — clear skies and plenty of sunshine — but it comes with a weather warning.

More than 60 counties are under a wildfire watch starting Sunday morning.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Wildfire Operations Supervisor William Glesner says there have been more than 800 fires since the beginning of the year.

"We are getting close to double what we normally have this period," Glesener said.

As of Friday, crews are fighting more than 25 fires, according to experts.

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for this weekend. Conditions on Sunday are critical.

Extra crews are on standby both on the ground and in the air.

"We have an extra 12 engines we brought in; the state brought several aircraft, including helicopters with tanks on them," Glesener said.

A simple campfire can spark fast-moving flames if whipping winds and dry grass are nearby.

The DNR is urging the public to take wildfire dangers seriously. Anyone who sees a wildfire should not attempt to fight it. Instead, call 911 immediately from a safe location.

Glesener says, with 98% of fires caused by people, it's imperative to stay alert with the risk sky high.

Any fire larger than 3 feet in diameter and 3 feet high needs a burning permit, the DNR says.