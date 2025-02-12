Minnesota connections in the 4 Nations Face-Off: What you need to know

Gophers' Abbey Murphy one of the best hockey players in the country

MINNEAPOLIS — The 4 Nations Face-Off gets underway tonight in Montreal when Canada takes on Sweden.

The hockey world has long waited for what the NHL dubs a "best-on-best" tournament, almost eight years since 2016's World Cup of Hockey.

But, there is a caveat. With only the USA, Canada, Sweden and Finland in the tournament, it leaves out some of the world's best players, like Alexander Ovechkin (Russia) and David Pastrnak (Czech Republic). ESPN reports the NHL, which is running the tournament, chose to go without a Russian team due to the ongoing war with Ukraine.

One rule unique to this tournament is that each team must be rostered solely by NHL players. So a country like Switzerland, even with a few elite NHLers, would not have enough players to fill a roster.

Tournament setup

It's a round-robin format, with each team guaranteed three total games, facing all opponents at least once.

The two teams with the most points (3 for a regulation win, 2 for an overtime/shootout win, 1 for an overtime/shootout loss, and none for a regulation loss) will meet in a one-game championship.

The championship is Feb. 20 in Boston.

Minnesota Wild players, staff

Five current Wild players are in the tournament, and six Wild employees are working for Team USA.

MONTREAL, CANADA - FEBRUARY 11: Matt Boldy #12 of the United States takes questions during media day ahead of the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 11, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Minas Panagiotakis / Getty Images

Forwards:

Matt Boldy, USA; Joel Erikkson Ek, Sweden

Defenseman:

Brock Faber, USA; Jonas Brodin, Sweden

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - FEBRUARY 11: Filip Gustavsson #32 of Team Sweden looks on during a practice session prior to the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre on February 11, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec. Andre RInguette/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey via Getty Images

Goaltender:

Filip Gustavsson, Sweden

Team USA Staff:

Bill Guerin, general manager; John Hynes, assistant coach; Chris Kelleher, director of player personnel; John Worley, athletic trainer; Travis Green, athletic trainer; Dr. Joel Boyd, team physician

Former Wild players:

Erik Haula, Finland; Mikael Granlund, Finland; Gustav Nyquist, Sweden

State of Hockey connections

Team USA:

Jake Guentzel, forward, grew up in Woodbury and played high school hockey at Hill-Murray.

Brock Nelson, forward, from and played high school hockey in Warroad.

(left to right) Warroad's Brock Nelson celebrated his 2nd period goal against St. Cloud Cathedral.

Jake Oettinger, goalie, from and played one year of high school hockey in Lakeville.

Team Canada:

Sydney Crosby, forward, played one year at Shattuck-St. Mary's in Faribault.

Other notes

All NHL teams are on break during the tournament. There is not an All-Star Game this season.

You can watch the tournament on ESPN, ABC, TNT and truTv.

The next time NHL players play in international competition will be in the 2026 Winter Olympics. The last time they played in the olympics was in 2014 in Sochi, Russia.