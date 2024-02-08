Wild GM Bill Guerin named to same role for Team USA in 2025 tournament, 2026 OIympics

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin will serve the same role for Team USA Hockey for two major events in the next two years.

Guerin will be GM for the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off and the 2026 Winter Olympics, USA Hockey announced Thursday.

Guerin will help build Team USA ahead of both events.

"It's an honor beyond belief to be asked to do this and I couldn't say yes quick enough," Guerin said. "I am so thankful to USA Hockey for this opportunity, and also appreciate the support of Craig (Leipold) and the Wild organization. I've been fortunate to have many great days in hockey and this is among the very best."

The Wild hired Guerin as GM in 2019. Last summer, he added president of hockey operations to his duties. In his time with the Wild, Guerin has overseen the end of the Zach Parise-Ryan Suter era, two coaching changes and four playoff appearances.

Guerin played in the Olympics three times (1998, 2002 and 2006). He also replaced Team USA GM Stan Bowman in 2021 after Bowman resigned following a sexual assault scandal during his tenure as Chicago Blackhawks GM.