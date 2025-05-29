These Minnesota cities were named among the top 250 "Best Places to Live" in the country

Several Minnesota cities among “Best Places to Live in the U.S.”

Ten Minnesota cities are ranked among the top 250 "Best Places to Live" in the country, according to a list released by U.S. News and World Report.

Five of the Minnesota cities were named among the top 100.

The list measured a number of indexes, including quality of life, value, desirability, job market and net migration. Within those five major indexes, U.S. News and World Report balanced quality of life, health care availability, state infrastructure, housing affordability, crime rates and weather temperateness, among other factors.

Below are the Minnesota cities that were picked, and their rankings:

No. 17 Plymouth

No. 40 Maple Grove

No. 46 Eden Prairie

No. 54 Woodbury

No. 72 Rochester

No. 116 Eagan

No. 118 Mankato

No. 188 Blaine

No. 215 Bloomington

No. 237 Duluth

The No. 1 city on the list was Johns Creek, Georgia, a town of about 79,000 people in the Atlanta suburbs.

U.S. News and World Report also ranked the top 150 places to retire in the country, and a lone Minnesota city made the list: Minneapolis, noted for its "big-city amenities like museums and sports stadiums" yet with an "approachable Midwestern feel."

Nine Wisconsin cities made the list of top 250 cities, including Eau Claire and Appleton.