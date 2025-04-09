Minnesota cat earns Guinness World Record for longest tail

Financial markets sink as Trump’s tariffs take effect, and more headlines

Mr. Pugsley Addams — a feisty feline from Mound, Minnesota — has clinched a Guinness World Record for having the longest tail on a living, domestic cat, measuring in at a whopping 18.5 inches.

Longest Tail on a Cat - Guinness World Records Mr. Pugsley Addams - the cat with the longest tail at 46.99 cm (18.5 in) 🐈 Posted by Guinness World Records on Thursday, March 27, 2025

Two-year-old Pugsley — named after the Addams Family character — is a Maine Coon, the largest domestic cat breed. Though not fully grown, his owner, Amanda, always knew his tail was longer than usual.

"The first time I took him to the vet, he walked in and said, 'That is a really long tail.' And I looked at it, really looked at it, and thought, 'Yeah…it kind of is, isn't it?," she said during an interview with the Guinness World Records.

Maine Coons reach their full size around age 4 to 5, fully filling out with a thick fur coat, giant fluffy tail and large paws.

Amanda says Pugsley shares his morbid surname with his older brother Gomez Addams, a black Maine Coon.

She says they're aptly named, as "Gomez is violently affectionate and romantic," wanting "nothing more than to cuddle in the nook of your arm and stare deep into your eyes while he drags his claws down your cheek."

She describes Pugsley as "incredibly curious, adventurous and smart," adding, "he is definitely the biggest troublemaker of the house and very creative when it comes to new ways he can be mischievous."