Rules for Minnesota cannabis market approved by judge, state says

Minnesota's cannabis market is one step away from launching following a ruling by an administrative law judge, according to the state's Office of Cannabis Management (OCM).

The judge on Wednesday approved draft rules for the state's adult-use cannabis market. State officials say the rules, which were approved without changes, will be published in the State Register and go into effect later this month.

OCM officials say they can begin issuing business licenses to qualified applicants who registered in the following categories — delivery service, medical combination, microbusiness, testing facility, transporter and wholesaler.

Qualified applicants for cultivator, manufacturer, mezzobusiness or retailer licenses will be entered into a series of lottery drawings. Lotteries for each license type will be conducted in two parts. The first part will be limited to only verified social equity applicants. If not selected, qualified social equity verified applicants will be entered into the second part — open to all applicants — for the remaining licenses available.

Officials with the OCM have said the lotteries may take place in May or June.

There are more than 1,000 qualified applicants for licenses, the state says, and more than 600 of those applicants will be first in line to receive business licenses after completing background checks, submitting signed labor peace agreements with labor organizations and securing local government approvals.

More than 2,000 applications were filed for cannabis licenses between Feb. 18 and March 14, and over 1,800 applications were filed in 2024.

The 300-page bill allowing adults 21 and older to use recreational marijuana was signed by Gov. Tim Walz in May 2023.

Note: The above video first aired on March 25, 2025.