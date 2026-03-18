Minnesota BCA team that analyzes threats against schools pushes for more funding, staff

A rising number of threats against schools has the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension pushing for more resources to help people who may be on a pathway to violence.

In the last two days, threats closed down schools in South St. Paul and the school district serving children in Rosemount, Apple Valley and Eagan. In the first case, police arrested a 29-year-old man, and in the latter, police determined the threat came from out of state and was not credible.

The two districts worked with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's Behavioral Threat Assessment Management Team to help determine who was behind the threats.

"We see an increase in the number of threats and what is keeping us up at night as the mass violence type events at faith-based institutions or schools or public places, and this program is designed to identify people that are on a pathway to violence and interrupt that violence cycle before it occurs," said Evans.

Last year, the BCA responded to more than 130 calls for help. The increase in frequency of these situations is why they are asking for more money to expand the unit.

The BCA says it's not just about school safety, its also about community safety.

"You see the outcome of an individual on some of the events on June 14th when Speaker Hortman was assassinated along with her husband. And then the shooting of Sen. Hoffman along with his wife Yvette. Those are instances when we learn about things that a person is on that pathway to violence that we can interrupt it," said Evans. "The same with the tragedy at Annunciation. If some of that had of been brought forward we can get these teams looking at these situations and hopefully interrupt that violence before it occurs."

And they say that threat team works to respect people's privacy while saving lives.

"When you are on a pathway to violence it doesn't always mean that there is a law enforcement intervention. We might be the first stop but often times these people may just need assistance and help because they are in a crisis situation and we want to interrupt that and get them the help they need," he said.

Gov Walz's budget recommends expanding the threat assessment management team by adding an additional nine personnel to include mental health professionals.