Minnesota AG launches investigation into Hyundai, Kia after rise in thefts

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Tuesday he is launching a civil investigation into Kia and Hyundai following a rise in thefts of the vehicles in the Twin Cities.

The Attorney General's Office says the purpose of the investigation is to determine whether Kia and Hyundai have violated Minnesota's consumer protection and public nuisance laws, whether through their action or lack thereof.

The Twin Cities saw 3,293 reported thefts of Kias and Hyundais; an 836% increase in Minneapolis and 611% increase in St. Paul over the past year.

RELATED: MPD chief, lawmakers look to pass anti-theft device bill to reduce stolen vehicles

The cars are particularly vulnerable because they don't have anti-theft technology. Social media trends show thieves how to easily get into and steal the cars.

"The drastic increase in Kia and Hyundai vehicle thefts is continuing to threaten public safety and do serious harm to our communities," Ellison said. "With this investigation, we will follow where the facts lead us and will continue to use all the tools of the law to help keep Minnesotans safe."

WCCO's Caroline Cummings will have more on this story at 6 p.m.