VIDEO: Motorists fleeing police crash over bridge, 2 arrested

MINNEAPOLIS -- A high-speed police chase in north Minneapolis ended when motorists went off an overpass bridge and crashed.

State Patrol says a driver in a Kia was speeding on Interstate 94 near Broadway Avenue around 7 a.m. The trooper tried to make a traffic stop as the driver exited to Dowling Avenue, but the driver failed to stop.

Instead, the car fled and got back on northbound Interstate 94, lost control of the vehicle, and crashed over an overpass bridge. 

Officials say two juveniles fled from the car. They crossed the highway below but were taken into custody without incident. 

They suffered non-life threatening injuries, State Patrol says. The case is still under investigation. 

First published on March 3, 2023 / 9:10 AM

