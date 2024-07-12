Video shows trio robbing woman in broad daylight on Uptown Minneapolis sidewalk

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police have released video of a shocking robbery in Uptown.

The footage from a doorbell camera shows a young woman walking down a sidewalk on West 31st Street and Fremont Avenue South.

Three assailants are seen running up to her, with one of the suspects pushing her before grabbing her purse and fleeing. Her screams are audible in the footage.

MPD

The victim told police at least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

No arrests have been made.