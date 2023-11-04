Watch CBS News
2 men found seriously injured after shooting inside south Minneapolis apartment

MINNEAPOLIS — Two men were seriously hurt in a shooting early Friday morning in Minneapolis.

Police say it happened at about 4:40 a.m. near Portland Avenue and East 18th Street in the Ventura Village neighborhood.

Officers found two men, one in his 30s and one in his 50s, each suffering from life-threatening wounds. The victims are being treated at HCMC.

Friday night, a man was shot in a drive-by shooting on Lowry Avenue North, about 4.5 miles away. That victim is expected to survive.

Police haven't made any arrests yet in either cases.

First published on November 4, 2023 / 1:25 PM CDT

