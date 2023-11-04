Man punched trooper in the face on I-94 near downtown Minneapolis, state patrol says

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is in jail after he punched a state trooper in the face on Interstate 94 Friday night in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the trooper pulled over to check on a man standing next to a stalled vehicle on the interstate's eastbound side at 3rd Avenue near downtown.

The man, 35, was a passenger of the car, and was "showing signs of impairment."

The state patrol says the man eventually got back into vehicle, but then punched the trooper in the face.

He was arrested and brought to Hennepin County Jail, where he awaits criminal charges. The state patrol says it's still investigating.

