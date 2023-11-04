Watch CBS News
Crime

Man hurt in Lowry Avenue drive-by shooting, Minneapolis police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Nov. 4, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Nov. 4, 2023 01:36

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a drive-by shooter targeted a man outside a north Minneapolis business Friday night.

Officers found the victim at about 8:19 p.m. off Lowry and Knox avenues, on the border of the Folwell and Jordan neighborhoods.

He suffered a single gunshot wound, and is expected to survive.

MORE NEWS: Man punched trooper in the face on I-94 near downtown Minneapolis, state patrol says

Early Friday morning, two men were found with serious gunshot wounds inside a south Minneapolis apartment building.

Police haven't made any arrests yet in either cases.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 4, 2023 / 1:03 PM CDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.