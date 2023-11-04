Man hurt in Lowry Avenue drive-by shooting, Minneapolis police say

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a drive-by shooter targeted a man outside a north Minneapolis business Friday night.

Officers found the victim at about 8:19 p.m. off Lowry and Knox avenues, on the border of the Folwell and Jordan neighborhoods.

He suffered a single gunshot wound, and is expected to survive.

Early Friday morning, two men were found with serious gunshot wounds inside a south Minneapolis apartment building.

Police haven't made any arrests yet in either cases.