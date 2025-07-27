Looking to beat the heat in the Twin Cities? Here's a list of cooling centers around the metro

An excessive heat warning is in place across the Twin Cities metro Sunday as feels-like temperatures surpass 100 degrees.

WCCO has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Sunday due to the dangerous heat, as well as the risk for severe storms.

For those looking for a place to stay cool, there are options.

The following places have cooling centers open across the Twin Cities for free during business hours:

Northwest Como Rec Center: 1557 Huron St., St. Paul

Eastview Rec Center: 1675 5th St. E., St. Paul

Phalen Rec Center: 1000 Wheelock Pkwy, St. Paul

South St. Anthony Rec Center: 890 Cronwell Ave., St. Paul

Orchard Rec Center: 875 Orchard Ave., St. Paul

Scheffer Rec Center: 237 Thomas Ave., St. Paul

East Lake Library, 2727 East Lake St., Minneapolis

Arvonne Fraser Library, 1222 4th St. SE, Minneapolis

Minneapolis Central Library: 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

Catholic Charities Opportunity Center: 740 E 17th St., Minneapolis

Eastside Neighborhood Human Services Satellite: 1700 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis

HC Health Services Building: 525 Portland Ave. S, Minneapolis

For a complete list of cooling centers open in Hennepin County, click here. Minneapolis also has several free pools, beaches and splash pads to help people beat the heat.

To see a map of all the cooling centers and beaches in Ramsey County, click here.

Safety tips for staying cool

To stay cool, experts encourage people to limit time in direct sunlight and drink plenty of water.

If you're going to be outside in the heat, doctors encourage wearing loose, light clothing and seeking shade when you can. It's recommended that anyone working or exercising in the elements drink at least one cup of water for every 20 minutes.

Older adults, young kids and anyone with underlying conditions are at greater risk from extreme heat.

In Minnesota, the number of heat-related hospitalizations spikes at a feels-like temperature of only 86 degrees.

Cramps, rapid pulse and dizziness are early signs to watch out for when it comes to heat-related illness.

