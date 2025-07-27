Extreme heat, severe storm potential prompt NEXT Weather Alert for Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on July 27, 2025

Sunday is a NEXT Weather Alert day for two reasons: extreme heat and the potential for severe weather.

An extreme heat warning is in effect for much of southern and central Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin from noon until 9 p.m. Feels-like temperatures are expected to be around 100 to 105 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect elsewhere, also from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

If you have to be outside on Sunday, take lots of breaks inside or in the shade. Regardless of your outside exposure, drink more water than you usually do.

Most of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, has a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather in the evening to overnight hours on Sunday. The biggest threat is large hail. Tornadoes cannot be ruled out as a possibility.

The heat will continue into Monday with highs in the 90s, but the humidity won't be as bad.

Monday night into Tuesday morning, the Twin Cities metro could see more than 2 inches of rain. Parts of eastern, southeastern and central Minnesota could see as much as 3 to 4 inches of rain.

Things calm down on Tuesday, as the rest of the week looks seasonal with highs around 80.