Whither Pig's Eye? Here's how the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul got their names.

Here how the Twin Cities got their names

Here how the Twin Cities got their names

Here how the Twin Cities got their names

On the banks of the Mighty Mississippi River roughly 180 years ago, two burgeoning towns in Minnesota, then just a territory in the U.S., were searching for an identity. The Twin Cities each have a unique personality, pace, and history. But in the mid-1800s, both were still searching for what to call their communities.

"The history of Minneapolis is more complicated than we would expect, and just about everything we know about the history of the name St. Paul is wrong," said Bill Convery, Director of Research for the Minnesota Historical Society.

What other names were suggested besides Minneapolis?

"There was no consensus on what to call it," Convery said. One idea was All Saints, an effort to sound better than St. Paul or St. Anthony. Technically, a name was officially picked before Minneapolis.

"The Hennepin County commissioners officially named the community Albion," said Convery.

Albion is the old name for England, and Convery said the idea was to honor settlers who moved to the area from New England.

According to Convery, credit for the creation of the name Minneapolis goes to a schoolteacher named Charles Hoag and a newspaper editor named George Bowman. He says "they jointly share credit for coming up with this hybrid name." The first part of the name comes from Minnehaha, the Dakota word for waterfall. The second part — the "polis" part — comes from the Greek word for city. Hoag wrote a letter to Bowman suggesting the name. Bowman's influence with the newspaper was key.

"(Bowman) really ran with it and promoted it heavily and as a result people ignored the name of Albion and really drifted toward this new name of Minneapolis," said Convery.

St. Paul's name origin is more straightforward, outside of the myth attached to it. Convery said it begins with a "decrepit old fur trader" named Pierre Parrant. His nickname was Pig's Eye because he was blind in one eye. Legend has it that Parrant opened a pub bearing his nickname, then lent his nickname to the area as people settled nearby. Convery said people used the name of Parrant's pub as part of their address to send and receive mail.

"The truth is Pig's Eye and St. Paul were two entirely different communities," he said.

In the early 1840s, a Catholic Priest named Luicien Galtier built the area's first chapel and established its parish, naming it St. Paul. The name earned the respect of settlers.

"It was a name that was very compelling for the French and the Irish catholic immigrants who very quickly populated St. Paul the 1850s, so they embraced that name," said Convery.

St. Paul's name became official in 1841, while Minneapolis was made official in 1852 — two communities put on the map and forever connected.

"I think what's true for both Minneapolis and Saint Paul is that these were popular choices. These were choices of the people," said Convery.

Although Pig's Eye didn't become the official city name, there's still a park, a lake and many businesses honoring the unique moniker in St. Paul.