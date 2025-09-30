Minneapolis speed cameras set to go live on Wednesday

Traffic safety cameras at five Minneapolis intersections will go live on Wednesday as part of a pilot program.

The city said it's part of an effort to slow down drivers and save lives.

Officials determined five high-risk intersections where they see the most dangerous speed violations:

Third Street North near First Avenue

Fremont Avenue North near West Broadway Avenue

18th Avenue Northeast near Central Avenue Northeast

Chicago Avenue near Franklin Avenue East

Nicollet Avenue near 46th Street West

City of Minneapolis

Minneapolis city leaders say the goal isn't to write tickets, but to save lives.

Mayor Jacob Frey, City Councilmember Katie Cashman and other leaders will discuss the traffic safety camera pilot program at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

Signs for the cameras are already up, and they'll start rolling on Wednesday. Drivers speeding more than 10 mph over the limit could be caught on camera.

If the pilot program is a success, the camera count could jump to up 42.

For the first 30 days, violators will get a warning, but citations come after.

Fines start at $40 and go up for higher speeds. However, the city says this effort isn't about revenue, it's about safety. All money collected will go back into the program and other traffic safety efforts.