Minneapolis officials detail locations of traffic safety cameras ahead of September pilot launch

Minneapolis on Tuesday revealed where it'll be firing up new speed cameras come September.

The program is set to combat what officials call the "number one traffic safety concern."

In the past three years, city officials said 45 people were killed because of speeding and/or red light running in Minneapolis.

"With these traffic safety cameras, we're making clear that speeding and reckless driving won't be tolerated—especially near our schools and areas with lots of foot traffic," Mayor Jacob Frey said. "This pilot program is about saving lives, not writing tickets, and I'm proud to have signed the contract this morning to get this work moving."

Cameras will be at the following locations:

Third Street North near First Avenue

Fremont Avenue North near West Broadway Avenue

18th Avenue Northeast near Central Avenue Northeast

Chicago Avenue near Franklin Avenue East

Nicollet Avenue near 46th Street West

City of Minneapolis

Drivers going over 10 mph will get warnings for about the first 30 days. Citations will likely be issued by October.

After one warning, drivers get a $40 fine for going 10 mph over the speed limit. The fine increases to $80 for speeds 20 mph or more over the limit.

Drivers can also take an online traffic safety course in exchange for dismissal.

Citations will not appear on a person's driving records and cannot be used to revoke a license, arrest someone or tow a vehicle, city officials say.

The Minneapolis City Council approved last week a four-year contract with NovoaGlobal, Inc. for the pilot program, which the mayor officially signed on Tuesday.

Minneapolis had red light cameras back in 2005, but the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled two years later that the cameras violated state law.

This time around, the city got approval from lawmakers for the pilot program. The state law says money from the citations has to go to operating the program and traffic safety programs. Money cannot be a new source of revenue.

Adam Myers is a store manager at Steve's Tire and Auto, located near where the speed camera at 46th and Nicollet is set to be. Reckless driving and speeding is common in the area, he said.

"I'm not really fond of getting a ticket in the mail, but I don't speed, so we should be ok there," Myers said. "But I think it's a good idea to help with the safety of the community of this area."