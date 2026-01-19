Man injured in shooting near downtown Minneapolis; woman arrested

A man is in the hospital and a woman is in custody after a shooting in the Loring Park neighborhood of Minneapolis on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the incident on the 1500 block of Nicollet Avenue around 3:18 p.m. They found the man on the ground with a "potentially life-threatening gunshot wound," police said.

The officers provided medical aid to the man before he was taken to the hospital.

According to officials, the man was arguing with another man and a woman, and the argument "escalated to gunfire."

The woman was found and arrested near the scene of the shooting, police said. The man who was arguing with the injured man left the area before the officers arrived.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.