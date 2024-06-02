Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell's legacy goes beyond law enforcement

MINNEAPOLIS — The loss of Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell in a mass shooting last Thursday sends a wave of hurt all throughout the communities he lived and worked in, including the north metro, where he coached youth basketball.

"Our boys were both on the same team, and he was a co-coach with me for two seasons," said AJ Mansour, who leads the team of first- and second-grade boys, alongside officer Mitchell, in the Osseo Maple Grove Basketball Association.

In that short time, Mansour says he witnessed how special Mitchell is when it comes to making an impact on the next generation.

"He really connected with the boys who maybe weren't the most competitive, but had different assets that they brought to the team. he was gentle and kind," said Mansour.

Mansour was grateful his son got to learn from Mitchell.

Jamal Mitchell often gave his time to the Minneapolis Police Activities League Minneapolis Police Activities League

"It becomes a good experience to have a role model outside of your family that brings in a lot of the same characteristics that I try to instill in our boys," said Mansour.

There's a growing memorial for Mitchell at the fifth police precinct where he worked. Even within the police department, he found a way to work with kids and youth athletics. He often gave his time to the Minneapolis Police Activities League, a nonprofit that works to reduce juvenile crime by giving kids a safe space to play sports, be active and express creativity, all for free.

Mitchell particularly enjoyed reading books to kids.

"We need more of those people both in the force and in our communities," said Mansour.