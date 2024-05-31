Community members honor Jamal Mitchell, MPD officer killed in mass shooting

Minneapolis officer Jamal Mitchell is shot and killed in ambush. Here's what we know so far.

MINNEAPOLIS — Community members are stepping up to honor Jamal Mitchell, the Minneapolis police officer who was killed in a mass shooting on Thursday evening.

Mitchell was among the officers who responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex on the 2200 block of Blaisdell Avenue South. Minneapolis police say that as soon as officers arrived at the scene, they were met with gun shots and fired back.

Mitchell died at the hospital from his injuries. A civilian in the apartment was found dead and the suspected shooter also died in the gunfight. A police officer, a Minneapolis firefighter, and two other civilians were injured.

There has been an outpouring of support from state leaders and law enforcement — who lined up in a processional to escort Mitchell to the medical examiner's office.

On Friday, the Apostle Supper Club in St. Paul will host a barbecue to raise funds for Mitchell's fiancée and young child.

"We're just heartbroken again today," Chef Brian Ingram said.

Ingram noted Mitchell's act of bravery in February of 2023, when he saved an elderly couple from a burning home. Body camera video shows him helping the couple through the front door.

Ingram challenged other restaurants and community members to organize fundraisers for Mitchell and his family.

"Give it all," he said. "Let's make their tomorrow a little bit easier."

The fundraiser will run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., and will go on, rain or shine. Ingram said that 100% of sales will go to the family.