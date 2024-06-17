Funeral for slain Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell to be held in Connecticut Monday

Fallen Minneapolis officer Jamal Mitchell to be laid to rest, and more headlines

Fallen Minneapolis officer Jamal Mitchell to be laid to rest, and more headlines

Fallen Minneapolis officer Jamal Mitchell to be laid to rest, and more headlines

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Friends and family will say a final farewell to fallen Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell on Monday in his home state of Connecticut.

Mitchell's funeral, the last of several memorial services for the slain officer, begins at 11 a.m. His final resting place will be Evergreen Cemetery in New Haven.

Mitchell, 36, died trying to help the gunman who killed him during a chaotic shooting last month that left two other victims dead. Police also killed the gunman. Surviving victims include another police officer and a firefighter.

A memorial service was held last week in Maple Grove, where Mitchell lived in Minnesota with his fiancee and children. At the service, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara called Mitchell "heroic as a man unto the very end" and said he has been posthumously awarded the department's Medal of Honor and Purple Heart.

Mitchell was the third Minnesota police officer killed this year. Burnsville officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and city firefighter Adam Finseth, were fatally shot during a standoff in February.

You can help support Mitchell's family by donating to a memorial fund.