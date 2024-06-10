How to watch: Memorial service for Jamal Mitchell, fallen Minneapolis police officer

MINNEAPOLIS — Jamal Mitchell, the Minneapolis police officer killed in the line of duty late last month in a mass shooting, will be honored by thousands on Tuesday at a public memorial service.

Mitchell, 36, was fatally shot on May 30 in the city's Whittier neighborhood while providing medical aid to his killer, 35-year-old Mustafa Mohamed, who had been shot by someone earlier. Mohamad was then killed by another officer.

Two others found suffering from gunshot wounds in a nearby apartment building also died. Another officer, a firefighter and a civilian were also hurt.

How to watch

What : Memorial service for Officer Jamal Mitchell

: Memorial service for Officer Jamal Mitchell Date: June 11, 2024

June 11, 2024 Time: 11 a.m. CT

11 a.m. CT Watch: On CBS News Minnesota on Pluto TV or on the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV.

Memorial service details

Mitchell's service will be held at Maple Grove Senior High School beginning at 11 a.m. and will feature a fly-over ceremony. Public seating will start at 9 a.m., with attendees urged to park at the Maple Grove Parkway Station and then take a shuttle to the school. The station opens at 8 a.m.

Mitchell's procession is scheduled to start at 2:10 p.m., beginning on Fernbrook Lane, then progressing to 93rd Avenue; Maple Grove Parkway; eastbound Interstate 94; eastbound Interstate 494; eastbound Highway 62; and finishing at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. People can pay their respects from streets running parallel to the highways as well as on overpasses.

Remembering officer Mitchell

Mitchell, who had been with Minneapolis police for a year and a half, was a father who was set to soon marry his fiancée, according to Police Chief Brian O'Hara. The Maple Grove resident also coached youth baseball.

He was honored last year for rescuing an older couple from a house fire during his first week on duty.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Mohamed was barred from carrying a firearm due to a previous conviction, and there was an active warrant for his arrest at the time of the shootings for another firearms charge.

Mitchell was the third Minnesota police officer killed this year. Burnsville officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and city firefighter Adam Finseth, were fatally shot during a standoff in February.