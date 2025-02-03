Watch live: Minneapolis officials provide update about police department reform

MINNEAPOLIS — City leaders on Monday will provide an update about the progress made in the Minneapolis Police Department's efforts to comply with a Minnesota Department of Human Rights settlement agreement.

The Minneapolis City Council approved a court-enforceable settlement agreement in March of 2023, after the state human rights department issued a scathing report that said the police department had engaged in a pattern of racial discrimination for at least a decade.

Effective Law Enforcement for All is the independent monitor overseeing compliance with the MDHR settlement. The update Monday will focus on progress made in policy revisions, trainings, misconduct complaint backlogs, and plans for equipment and technology, according to the city.

How to watch

When: Monday, Feb. 3 at 11:30 a.m.

Community Safety Commissioner Toddrick Barnette, City Attorney Kristyn Anderson, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara and Department of Civil Rights Director Michelle Phillips.

You can watch live in the player above, on the CBS News Minnesota app or on Pluto TV.

The police department's settlement agreement is the first of its kind in Minnesota, according to city attorney Kristyn Anderson. It has major themes including revising protocols on use-of-force and de-escalation practices.