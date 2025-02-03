Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Watch live: Minneapolis officials provide update about police department reform

By Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

MINNEAPOLIS — City leaders on Monday will provide an update about the progress made in the Minneapolis Police Department's efforts to comply with a Minnesota Department of Human Rights settlement agreement.

The Minneapolis City Council approved a court-enforceable settlement agreement in March of 2023, after the state human rights department issued a scathing report that said the police department had engaged in a pattern of racial discrimination for at least a decade. 

Effective Law Enforcement for All is the independent monitor overseeing compliance with the MDHR settlement. The update Monday will focus on progress made in policy revisions, trainings, misconduct complaint backlogs, and plans for equipment and technology, according to the city.

How to watch

  • When: Monday, Feb. 3 at 11:30 a.m.
  • Who: Community Safety Commissioner Toddrick Barnette, City Attorney Kristyn Anderson, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara and Department of Civil Rights Director Michelle Phillips.
  • How to watch: You can watch live in the player above, on the CBS News Minnesota app or on Pluto TV.

The police department's settlement agreement is the first of its kind in Minnesota, according to city attorney Kristyn Anderson. It has major themes including revising protocols on use-of-force and de-escalation practices. 

Aki Nace

Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.