Minneapolis City Council unanimously OKs settlement agreement, altering future of MPD policing

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis officials have unanimously given their approval to a court-enforceable settlement agreement that will alter the city's policing practices following the murder of George Floyd.

An announcement on the vote is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will involve Mayor Jacob Frey, Minnesota Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero, and other leaders from the city as well as the city's police department. That announcement will be streamed live on CBS News Minnesota.

The Minneapolis City Council reportedly held a special meeting Thursday to discuss the potential settlement in a lawsuit filed by the human rights department, and on Friday morning presented their thoughts to the public.

City and state officials had been negotiating the agreement, in fits and starts, since the state agency issued a scathing report last year that said the police department had engaged in a pattern of race discrimination for at least a decade. The city and state then agreed to negotiate a court-enforceable agreement, in some cases referred to as a consent decree, moving to address the long list of problems identified in the report.

On Friday morning, city attorney Kristyn Anderson presented the background of the case to the city council, saying the settlement would help the city avoid being sued by the state, and clarifying that this particular case would not be considered a consent decree but only a court-enforceable settlement agreement.

She said it would be a historic agreement, and the first of its kind in Minnesota. The city would have to demonstrate it is following the settlement to an outside evaluator. The agreement would come with 13 different pieces, pertaining to things from stop and search to body-worn camera use to new police training.

The agreement would also require behavioral health and response teams to work with the MPD, would set up a new form of oversight, and would require the city to provide funding to meet its new obligations.

The agreement comes with a "due date" of four years from now, though Lucero stressed that it's historically rare for city police departments to turn things around in that time, and suggested the agreement would then be extended.

Members of the council were given an opportunity to voice their thoughts and concerns prior to the vote:

"We have to do better. I'm looking forward to working with everyone who wants to work on this," LaTrisha Vetaw, Ward 4 Council Member, said before the vote.

"We cannot talking about moving forward without acknowledging our past and asking for forgiveness ... I'm glad that we are forced to enact change. Because without this document, there would be no reform," Jason Chavez, Ward 9 Council Member, said. "I'm voting for this because we are guilty."

Earlier this week, Gov. Tim Walz declined to say much when asked at a news conference held on a different topic.

"This is the Minnesota Department of Human Rights," Walz said. "I'm not going to speak on this. These are classified agreements that they're working on together, and again, the goal there is just to make sure that our communities are safer and they're working together, and I know a lot of work's been into that."

The city is also awaiting the results of a similarly sweeping federal investigation into whether the police department has engaged in a "pattern or practice" of unconstitutional or unlawful policing. The Justice Department launched its probe a day after former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the May 25, 2020, killing of Floyd.

The federal investigation is expected to lead to a separate court-enforceable consent decree. The city and state would then modify their agreement to resolve any conflicting provisions.