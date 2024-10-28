Minneapolis police arrest man accused of shooting neighbor after standoff

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man who police say shot his neighbor just steps away from his front door was taken into custody early Monday morning.

The arrest came after an hourslong standoff. Police say John Sawchak had been holed up in his house for several days and officers were waiting for him to come out but he never did, so overnight, they stepped up their efforts.

Just before 1:30 a.m., Sawchak came out of his house peacefully and surrendered to police.

WCCO

Dozens of officers were there, including a SWAT team, drones and crisis negotiators.

Minneapolis police said this was a delicate situation. They had tried dozens of phone numbers and dozens of emails to reach Sawchak. At one point, they also sent a phone into the home to try and talk to him to no avail.

Police have also been in contact with Sawchak's family and a psychiatrist. They learned he had mental health issues, that there were potentially guns in the home and that Sawchak had knowledge of explosives.

Sawchak's neighbor, Davis Moturi, filed at least 19 reports to police before surveillance video caught Moturi getting shot in the back of the neck, allegedly by Sawchak from inside his home Wednesday. At the time, Moturi was cutting down a tree that had been the subject of a dispute between the two neighbors. Police said Sawchak planted the tree with his mother. Moturi said he tried talking to Sawchak about the tree when he first moved in, and that's when the threats started.

WCCO pressed Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara about why it took so long for an arrest to happen.

"There was extensive work by our officers to try and make contact and to try and bring this person into custody and we were unsuccessful and so yes, in that sense we failed this victim," O'Hara said. "He should not have been shot, but I will say this: We had no reason to suspect that he would shoot the neighbor from inside the house."

Police had at least three active warrants out for Sawchak's arrest.

In Moturi's shooting, Sawchak is charged with second-degree attempted murder, stalking and harassment, among other charges.

Minneapolis police also say they had made arrangements for any neighbors in the area to be evacuated. No one took them up on their offer — instead, everyone stayed inside their homes.

Mayor Jacob Frey was also at the scene of the arrest Monday morning and stood by the police department.

"Our officers are working tirelessly, under-resourced, understaffed and doing everything possible to make sure that that this city is safe," Frey said. "And so to those that are saying that our chief and our officers are making excuses, I say that they're the ones that have been stepping up every single day to protect and serve. And I'm proud to work with them."

Criticism from City Council

WCCO's coverage prompted a response from five Minneapolis City Council members Friday.



A letter sent to both Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Brian O'Hara said, "We are writing today in utter horror at MPD's failure to protect a Minneapolis resident."



O'Hara responded to that letter during an impromptu press conference.

"It's beyond disappointing. I did not receive one single phone call from an elected official asking for facts," the chief said.

O'Hara also said "the situation escalated in part by actions that were precipitated by the victim."

"He's a liar," Moturi responded.

"If we did go in with a SWAT team and wound up in a deadly force situation, the headlines would read, 'MPD shoots a mentally ill person,'" said O'Hara.

"The police chief just came out and said he cares more about optics," said Moturi's wife, Caroline.

Council member Andrea Jenkins confronted O'Hara after the press conference, asking him why he has not responded to her emails asking for facts.

"We have to take violent criminals off the street," Jenkins said. "I'm not a police officer. I don't know how that gets done, but I know it needs to get done."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.