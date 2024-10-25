Man charged with attempted murder of neighbor over property dispute

Minneapolis man seeking justice after he says his neighbor shot him

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting his neighbor for pruning a tree he believed was on his property line, court documents show.

Davis Moturi said he was doing yard work outside his home Wednesday afternoon when he was shot by his neighbor. According to Moturi's wife, she found Davis in the fetal position when she arrived home from work.

Moturi was taken to Hennepin Healthcare where doctors located a bullet wound in the back of his neck. At this time, Moturi is in stable condition.

According to Moturi's wife, their neighbor had told Moturi, "Touch my tree again and I'll kill you," within the previous week. She went on to say that this isn't the first time they've contacted law enforcement about their neighbor.

Court documents show that the Moturis have had issues with this neighbor since moving into their home in Sept. 2023. The Moturis have made at least 19 police reports against their neighbor ranging from things like vandalism to threatened physical assault.

In another incident, the neighbor allegedly put human waste in their mailbox, and was caught on surveillance camera using degrading and racial language towards the couple.

The man has been charged with four counts: second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault with the intent to inflict great bodily harm, stalking and harassment.

Court documents show that the man is not currently in police custody, but is the subject of at least three active warrants for previous threats and acts of violence against the Moturi's as well as other neighbors.

According to police, the man has actively evaded police during prior attempts to contact or arrest him.