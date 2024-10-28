Full review to be conducted of MPD's efforts leading up to Grand Avenue shooting Minneapolis' top cop is vowing change after saying his department "failed" a shooting victim. Despite nearly 20 police reports and several active warrants, the victim's neighbor wasn't arrested for 6 months. And before they could arrest him, he was shot. Officers finally took the accused shooter into custody overnight following a high-stakes standoff. Our Kirsten Mitchell has the latest on a story that is garnering national headlines.