Minneapolis park workers approve new contract with board after 3-week strike

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis park workers voted to approve a new contract Thursday after a historic 22-day strike.

LIUNA Local 363 announced Thursday that the new contract secured "better wages and improved contract language."

The contract includes a 10.25% cost of living adjustment over three years as well as a $1.75 an hour market adjustment. By 2026, workers' wages will increase by $5.42 an hour — or over $11,000 a year — on average, according to the union.

The union says the new contract also nearly doubled guaranteed permanent positions, retained union rights for all seasonal workers and expanded contract rights around sick and bereavement leave.

"Our members' courage and resilience is truly inspiring and I'm proud to stand beside them. Their sacrifice and solidarity carried this fight," said AJ Lange, Business Manager of LIUNA Local 363.

Before reaching a tentative agreement late last week, the union claimed the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board was prolonging the strike, harming park workers, their families and Minneapolis residents who depend on their services.

The park board filed an unfair labor practice charge after they said picketers reportedly "harassed and blocked" truck drivers from delivering to park-owned buildings. The union filed the same charge against the board a few weeks ago, claiming the board was using misinformation to undermine the workers.

The workers are tasked with maintaining the city's parks, which are consistently ranked among the top in the nation. The union represents a little more than a third of the city's full-time and seasonal staff labor staff.

The strike included about 300 union workers and was the first-ever strike in the park system's 141-year history.