Minneapolis City Council expected to vote on support for park workers as strike enters 15th day

MINNEAPOLIS — As the Minneapolis park worker strike enters its 15th day with no clear end in sight, the City Council is expected to vote on a resolution of support on Thursday.

Workers began picketing at around 5:30 a.m. at the Minneapolis Park and Recreation's Southside Operations Center. Park workers told WCCO they're hoping to be brought back to the bargaining table by the park board to continue negotiating.

"We want not just a good wage, but we want language that respects us and that protects us," Chelsea Akin, a seasonal garden, said. "I miss my job so much I can't wait to get my hands back in the dirt and make it look pretty around here."

Workers have been calling for better pay and benefits. The workers are tasked with maintaining the city's parks, which are consistently ranked among the top in the nation. The union represents a little more than a third of the city's full-time and seasonal labor staff.

On Monday, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board met with striking workers to resume contract negotiations. The park board has said it presented its last, best and final offer. It includes a 10.25% wage increase over three years, plus two market adjustments for 13 positions.

Confrontation during morning picket

At the morning picket, WCCO cameras captured a confrontation between a picketing park worker and a driver of a park truck.

Just before 6:20 a.m., a worker could be seen falling as the truck driver moved forward at a very low speed.

Responders in a fire truck and ambulance arrived at the scene and evaluated the worker. The ambulance left without the worker.

WCCO has reached out to the park board for comment.

City Council vote

On Wednesday, Minneapolis City Council members passed a resolution expressing their support for park board workers.

There will be a Cty Council meeting on Thursday where members will vote on that resolution.

The MPRB said they received a letter from several City Council members, stating that workers have agreed to the board's wage offer and requesting that the board consider "fair pay, guaranteed step increases and the same level of union stewards."

Several hours later, MPRB Superintendent Alfred Banoura sent a response, saying there is no such agreement on a wage package and that there is a $1.4 million gap between the board and union's proposals.

Park workers will be picketing at Minnehaha Falls from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.