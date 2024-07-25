Mayhem erupts at Minneapolis park board meeting in week 3 of workers strike

MINNEAPOLIS — Striking workers showed up on Wednesday night to a Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board meeting to call for a return to the bargaining table — a motion the board voted down.

On Thursday, the 22nd day of the strike, workers plan to deliver thousands of signatures for a no-confidence petition to the board.

They say the remaining issue that needs to be resolved in the new contract isn't about pay. Earlier this week, LIUNA Local 363 said its members were ready to accept the latest pay offer even though it was less than what they originally wanted.

They say the last sticking point of the contract is the board's insistency on contract language that will significantly erode workers' rights and working conditions.

Also at Wednesday night's board meeting, several commissioners authored a resolution directing staff to pursue a prompt settlement and end the strike. Five other commissioners then blocked a resolution, leading to parks workers erupting and disrupting the meeting with chants of "no contract, no peace!"

The union claims the board is now prolonging the strike, harming park workers, their families and Minneapolis residents who depend on their services.

In addition to Thursday morning's petition delivery, union workers will also picket at Bde Maka Ska's Thomas Beach from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.