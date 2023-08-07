City trucks damaged by vandals outside Minneapolis' Martin Luther King Jr. Rec Center

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis Park Police are trying to find whoever vandalized a couple of park trucks early Monday morning.

It happened at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center in south Minneapolis. Workers reported finding tires slashed, windows smashed, and spray paint all over the trucks.

Minneapolis Park Police

MORE NEWS: MPD Chief O'Hara announces "unprecedented" reorganization of department, new leadership roles

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police.