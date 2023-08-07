MPD Chief O'Hara announces "unprecedented" reorganization of department

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara held a press conference Monday afternoon regarding a major restructuring of the department.

At the press conference, O'Hara said MPD will be restricted into two divisions: Police operations and community trust. He called the reorganization "unprecedented," citing abundant and immediate gaps in his department.

"We must draw closer with our community members," O'Hara said.

The press conference comes days after the Minneapolis City Council approved O'Hara's plan to appoint two new deputy chiefs. The move, the department said, will "allow for the creation of two new bureaus within MPD" -- the Bureau of Internal Affairs and Bureau of Constitutional Policing.

Last month, a Hennepin County judge approved a settlement agreement between the city of Minneapolis and the state's Department of Human Rights. In a report issued last year, the department found the city and its police department engaged in a pattern of racial discrimination for at least a decade.

The agreement calls for de-escalation whenever possible, limits on the use of tear gas and other chemical agents and an end to police stops for broken taillights and searches based on the smell of marijuana. The settlement also governs the use of body-worn and dashboard cameras; officer wellness; and response to mental health and behavioral crises. An independent evaluator must be appointed to monitor compliance.

In June, the U.S. Department of Justice released the findings of its own two-year investigation, which also found the city and MPD have engaged in practices that deprives residents -- specifically those who are Black or Native American -- of their rights. The DOJ recommended a long list of changes, including improving use-of-force policies and enhancing force-related accountability mechanisms.

