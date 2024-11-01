Watch CBS News
Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board considering closing 5 outdoor rinks

By Adam Duxter

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — After a winter season where Minneapolis Parks and Recreation spent more than $750,000 on an outdoor skating season that lasted just eight days, the board is looking to permanently cut five outdoor rinks.

The board revealed the plan in a budget proposal for the upcoming year, citing "uncertain climate fluctuation" and "Rental Costs" as factors for closing the rinks.

The impacted rinks would be Lyndale Farmstead, Powderhorn, Webber, Windom and Matthews. 

Minnetonka resident Matt Kuzelka is concerned kids will lose out on a chance to learn a sport loved by many Minnesotans. 

"If you lose those community rinks, you really lose that opportunity for kids to pick up the game of hockey," said Kuzelka.

Rinks opened on Jan. 17 this year, but closed just eight days later when warm weather returned – part of the warmest winter on record in the Twin Cities.

Multiple park board commissioners did not respond to request for comment Friday. 

