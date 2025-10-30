Minneapolis mass shooting suspect attempted to escape jail, charges say

A Minneapolis mass shooting suspect is now charged with trying to make a brazen escape from jail.

James Ortley has been locked up at the Hennepin County Jail since April. The 35-year-old is charged in a shooting that killed four people and injured another

New charges reveal Ortley tried to break out of jail last week. Court documents say he had a "professional visitor," and as they were leaving, Ortley pushed past them to get out of the visiting area. Using a fire extinguisher, which he took off the wall, he began to break the glass on the exit door.

Ortley sprayed deputies with the fire extinguisher until it was nearly empty, charges say. He then got on the ground and yelled, "I'm done! I'm done!" When asked why he did that, Ortley said, "Look me up!"

Five deputies were treated for chemical exposure injuries.

Ortley was also one of four people arrested in connection with a Minneapolis crime spree that left two men injured in February. Officials say he was booked on charges of second-degree assault and aggravated robbery. However, Ortley's charges were dismissed due to a lack of evidence.