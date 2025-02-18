2 men, 2 boys arrested for Minneapolis crime spree that injured 2

Four people, including three teenagers, were arrested Tuesday in connection to a Minneapolis crime spree that left two men injured last week.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says officers arrested a 34-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys on suspicion of several burglaries, a robbery, a carjacking and a shots fired incident that occurred between 5 and 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 11.

During a burglary on the 4100 block of 25th Avenue South, two of the suspects were seen on surveillance camera footage pointing their guns toward a home across the alley from them before one of them fired their gun. A 54-year-old man who had been looking out his second-floor window at the ongoing burglary was struck by the bullet. He is expected to recover.

Shortly after the man was shot, a carjacking happened on the 5100 block of 34th Avenue South. Two additional burglaries were reported in the area. Police say an aggravated robbery and shooting happened on the 2300 block of 32nd Street East, where a 25-year-old man was shot. He suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.

The final incident of the crime spree was a shots fired call, where police say the suspects were seen exiting a white sedan and shooting a gun.

Officers recovered the car connected to the crimes — a white Mazda sedan — as well as the vehicle they had stolen — a gray Mazda SUV — later the same day.

On Tuesday, O'Hara says investigators conducted a surveillance operation on the 2400 block of Bloomington Avenue that resulted in the arrests as well as the recovery of potential evidence.

The Minneapolis Police Department says it will be presenting a case file to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office for consideration of charges.

Note: The video above originally aired on Feb. 11, 2025.