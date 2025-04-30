3 killed, 2 hurt in possible gang-related shooting in Minneapolis

Three people were killed and two more were hurt in an overnight shooting in Minneapolis that police said may have been gang-related.

The shooting occurred at East 25th Street and Bloomington Avenue just before midnight, according to the city's police department.

Two men and a woman died at the scene, police said. One man and one woman were hospitalized. The man is in grave condition, police said.

"Tonight our city is grieving after a relative period of peace, the likes of which had not been seen in at least five years. That peace has been shattered," Police Chief Brian O'Hara said. "There are families that are suffering tonight, that are grieving. This is an absolutely senseless tragedy."

O'Hara said preliminary investigation suggests some of the victims were targeted, and the shooting was possibly gang-related.

"I just want to reiterate that now more than ever we need our entire community to stand up and to not accept this level of violence," O'Hara said. "It is proven that if people are able to come forward with information as soon as possible, that will help us to provide some sense of justice for these victims and these family members."

Another shooting happened an hour later and five blocks away, but police said it's unconfirmed if they were related. No victim was found at the scene, but a person with a survivable gunshot wound showed up at a hospital a short time later.