Watch live: Minneapolis police chief gives update in Tuesday morning crime spree

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday afternoon, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara will provide an update on a crime spree that took place earlier in the morning.

Police say the crime spree includes robberies, burglaries and a carjacking and all are believed to have been carried out by the same group of people.

O'Hara will also be issuing a brief statement regarding the Allison Lussier investigation. Lussier, a 47-year-old Indigenous woman, was found dead in her Minneapolis apartment last February.

How to watch

When: 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11

3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11 Where: Minneapolis City Hall

Minneapolis City Hall Who: Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara

