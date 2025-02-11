Watch CBS News
Crime

Watch live: Minneapolis police chief gives update in Tuesday morning crime spree

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday afternoon, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara will provide an update on a crime spree that took place earlier in the morning.

Police say the crime spree includes robberies, burglaries and a carjacking and all are believed to have been carried out by the same group of people.

O'Hara will also be issuing a brief statement regarding the Allison Lussier investigation. Lussier, a 47-year-old Indigenous woman, was found dead in her Minneapolis apartment last February.

How to watch

  • When: 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11
  • Where: Minneapolis City Hall
  • Who: Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara
  • How to watch: You can watch live on CBS News Minnesota, on Pluto TV or in the player above
Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.