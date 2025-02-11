Watch live: Minneapolis police chief gives update in Tuesday morning crime spree
MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday afternoon, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara will provide an update on a crime spree that took place earlier in the morning.
Police say the crime spree includes robberies, burglaries and a carjacking and all are believed to have been carried out by the same group of people.
O'Hara will also be issuing a brief statement regarding the Allison Lussier investigation. Lussier, a 47-year-old Indigenous woman, was found dead in her Minneapolis apartment last February.
How to watch
- When: 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11
- Where: Minneapolis City Hall
- Who: Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara
- How to watch: You can watch live on CBS News Minnesota, on Pluto TV or in the player above