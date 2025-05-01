Minneapolis police make arrest in connection to mass shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured

Minneapolis police say officers have made an arrest in connection to a mass shooting that left three people dead and two others injured in the Midtown Phillips area late Tuesday evening.

Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, U.S. Marshals executed a search warrant on the 1600 block of South Fourth Street and arrested 34-year-old James Ortley, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said. He was wanted on a warrant for multiple counts of second-degree murder, as well as a federal warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Officials believe the man was responsible for the shooting that broke out around 11:55 p.m. on the 1500 block of East 25th Street. A 20-year-old woman, a 27-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene, while a 28-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were taken to the hospital.

O'Hara called Ortley's arrest a "significant step forward in what has been an intense and fast-moving investigation into the most violent incident this city has suffered this year."

Still, police believe there are other individuals who were involved in the shooting, and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

"While the work is far from over, this arrest is a major step forward. And it is a message to those wishing to do harm or violence, and that message is very clear: this will not be tolerated in our city," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Tuesday evening's mass shooting was the beginning of a spree that in all, resulted in five deaths and four injuries. Police noted that all the victims who died in the Phillips area were Native Americans, and were likely targeted. Investigators are working to determine if the shootings were connected.

Early Wednesday, a man in his 30s was fatally shot just three blocks away from the mass shooting, near the intersection of Cedar and East Franklin avenues.

Then, 90 minutes later, a man was shot off West 33rd Street and Harriet Avenue in the Lyndale neighborhood. Police say his injuries are non-life threatening. About 90 minutes after that, a man was shot inside a residence off North 29th Avenue and Girard Avenue North in the Jordan neighborhood. Police say "an altercation outside escalated to gunfire" in this case. A woman also suffered non-life threatening injuries, but it's unclear how.

Then at about 7:45 p.m., a man in his 50s was shot off 15th Avenue South and East Lake Street in the Powderhorn neighborhood, later dying from his injuries at Hennepin Healthcare.