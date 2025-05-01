9 shot, 5 fatally, in 24-hour span in Minneapolis, police say

5 dead within 24 hours in Minneapolis shootings, and more headlines

In a 24-hour span, nine people have been shot in Minneapolis, resulting in five fatalities, police say.

The outburst of deadly violence began late Tuesday night when five people were shot near an alley off East 25th Street and Bloomington Avenue in the Midtown Phillips area. Three of the victims, including a 17-year-old boy, died.

Early Wednesday afternoon, a man in his 30s was fatally shot just three blocks away from the mass shooting. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says a stray bullet pierced a nearby SUV, just missing a toddler and infant inside.

About 90 minutes later, a man was shot off West 33rd Street and Harriet Avenue in the Lyndale neighborhood. Police say his injuries are non-life threatening.

And about 90 minutes after that, a man was shot inside a residence off North 29th Avenue and Girard Avenue North in the Jordan neighborhood. Police say "an altercation outside escalated to gunfire" in this case. A woman also suffered non-life threatening injuries, but it's unclear how.

Then just before 8 p.m., a man in his 50s was fatally shot off 15th Avenue South and East Lake Street in the Powderhorn neighborhood.

This spat of violence follows what O'Hara describes as "a relative period of peace, the likes of which had not been seen in at least five years."

The city has now seen 13 homicides so far this year. While that's still lower than the three-year average of 22 for the city, O'Hara says that's still 13 too many.

The victims of Tuesday night's deadly mass shooting are all Indigenous residents, according to police.

"Violent incidents of this magnitude leave a deep impact not only on the American Indian community, but on our officers, our investigators and our community as a whole," O'Hara said.

The Red Lake Nation of Chippewa Indians says its increasing security around the Red Lake Nation Embassy and among other places in light of the shootings.

The Minneapolis American Indian Center says it's postponing its open house and pow wow that was scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Instead, a prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. at Cedar Avenue Field Park which will include a bonfire, as well as drumming and singing.

The Metropolitan Urban Indian Directors notes there will be "an elevated law-enforcement presence" at the event.

"Things are being canceled out of respect for our grieving community. We realize we mourn with the families that are grieving. There are many in the community who either are related to them, or worked with them or had them as students or patients or clients," the group said on social media.

Police have not confirmed if any of Wednesday's shootings were connected to Tuesday night's massacre.