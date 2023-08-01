Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey outlines city's plan for marijuana legalization

MINNEAPOLIS -- City officials say the first legal marijuana dispensaries could open in Minneapolis by early 2025.

Mayor Jacob Frey declared Tuesday Cannabis Legalization Day in the city, and outlined what the city has been doing to prepare for the state's new cannabis law to take effect.

"Today is a day to celebrate both legalization and decriminalization, and I'm grateful to our Minnesota legislators and advocates who made this happen," Frey said. "Now the work begins at the city level, and I look forward to seeing the first Minneapolis dispensaries come online as soon as early 2025."

Frey's office said a "multi-departmental work group" has been meeting since May to "facilitate the City's approach to cannabis legalization."

The mayor's office said the city hopes to have regulations in place by January 2025, and that the city will have a "permissive" approach to marijuana sales.

The work group is also considering where and when using marijuana in public will be permitted.

Minnesota's new cannabis law also expunges minor marijuana convictions. The city said its implementation of this piece of the legislation "will be centered on social equity and criminal justice," though it did not give any concrete steps it will take.