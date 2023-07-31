Even after weed is legal in Minnesota, there are still buying limits

Weed becomes legal in Minnesota Aug. 1, but there are still many limitations to buying it

MINNEAPOLIS – Aug. 1 means big changes in Minnesota. Beginning Tuesday, it will be legal for adults to possess and use cannabis.

You must be 21 or older, 2 ounces of weed will be allowed in public, you can have up to 2 pounds at home and the ability to grow eight plants.

"Unfortunately, there's nowhere to buy it right now" said Jason Tarasek, counsel for Vicente LLP, a cannabis law firm.

However, Red Lake and White Earth reservations, which are both four-to-five-hour drives from the Twin Cities, are the only places selling cannabis on Aug. 1. As sovereign territories, these tribes follow different rules from the rest of the state.

"I expect we may see some people traveling up there to get product," Tarasek said.

Minnesota is the 23rd state to legalize adult-use cannabis. While you wait to purchase cannabis in Minnesota, you cannot order it from another state and have it shipped to you.

"You can't cross the border, then that implicates the federal government's jurisdiction and they will probably fine you and may charge you criminally for such activity," Tarasek said.

Another thing to be aware of, many large credit card companies are cutting ties with cannabis.

Mastercard was the latest company to do so, saying in a statement to WCCO: "Our rules require our customers to conduct lawful activity where they are licensed to use our brands. The federal government considers cannabis sales illegal, so these purchases are not allowed on our systems."

"There are plenty of third party payment processing services that would allow customers to use debit cards for the transaction. When all else fails, yes, cash is king and that'll do the trick, but there are ways around it as well," Tarasek said.

Cannabis sales are expected statewide by early 2025.